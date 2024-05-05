 2024 LS polls: Pankaj Singh, other BJP leaders drum up support for Rajnath - Hindustan Times
2024 LS polls: Pankaj Singh, other BJP leaders drum up support for Rajnath

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 05, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Pankaj Singh exhorted people to exercise their franchise in large number to improve polling percentage

Seeking support for defence minister Rajnath Singh who is seeking third consecutive term in Lok Sabha from Lucknow, BJP state vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and other party leaders held several meetings across the city on Sunday.

BJP’s Noida MLA Pankaj Singh interacts with senior citizens while campaigning for Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on May 5. (Sourced)
BJP’s Noida MLA Pankaj Singh interacts with senior citizens while campaigning for Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on May 5. (Sourced)

Singh also met senior citizens at Prabuddh Jan Sammelan organised at different venues. In his address, he enumerated various development works done in the state capital. “We have declared in 2024 itself that in 2047, India will become a developed nation and lead the world,” Singh said.

Campaigning for his father, Pankaj Singh exhorted people to exercise their franchise in large number to improve polling percentage. A meeting with party’s Mahila Morcha was also held in which Mahila Morcha national vice president Pooja Kapil Mishra, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh, party’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi and Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal were present.

On the occasion, Neeraj Singh enumerated various women empowerment schemes being run by the state and central governments. “This government has taken historic and unprecedented initiatives for the overall development of women,” said Pooja Kapil Mishra in her address.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “Women will be politically empowered by the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, 2023. Reservation for women will prove to be a milestone in future.” Party leader Neeraj Singh also spoke at a meeting of railway employees organised at Charbagh railway station.

Defence minister reaches Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reached his parliamentary constituency Lucknow on Sunday evening after holding election rallies and road shows in Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, BJP’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma along with senior officials and public representatives welcomed Rajnath at the airport.

The defence minister will participate in the “Samrasata Sammelan” organised at Madhav Sabhagar, Saraswati Shishu Mandir Nirala Nagar on Monday evening. Later, Singh will address a public meeting organised near Bhuhar Police Chowki in Faridipur, said Praveen Garg, media incharge/Lok Sabha coordinator and Anurag Sahu, Lok Sabha media co-ordinator in a press release.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 2024 LS polls: Pankaj Singh, other BJP leaders drum up support for Rajnath
