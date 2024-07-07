2024 LS polls: Santhosh discusses BJP’s poor show with U.P. leaders

For the first time after Bharatiya Janata Party’s poor show in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, senior leaders of the party organisation led by national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and those in the government, including CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, met here on Saturday evening to ascertain reasons for party’s below par performance and the road ahead. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will meet BJP’s media and SC cells on July 7. (HT file)

Santhosh reached the state capital on Saturday on a two-day visit for a brainstorming session with the state BJP on the issue. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and both deputy CMs reached BJP office in the evening to attend the meeting. It was after a long time that CM Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya attended a meeting together.

The senior BJP leader presided over two meetings- first with the core committee comprising CM Yogi Adityanath, both the deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh.

In this closed-door meeting, Santhosh stressed on the road ahead and forthcoming by-election to 10 assembly constituencies. In the meeting, the CM apprised Santhosh of the steps being taken to win the crucial by-election.

“The core committee exclusively focused on the upcoming assembly by polls to 10 seats in the state and discussed the strategy that could be put in place from the organisation’s point of view to win all the 10 seats,” said a party leader who was privy to the meeting.

Santhosh’s second meeting was with six regional heads of the BJP and six in charges of these regions for the Lok Sabha poll. In this meeting, role of party MLAs in the constituencies where the party lost was also discussed.

“Party MLAs who failed to secure votes in their respective assembly constituencies for party’s Lok Sabha candidates are most likely to be denied ticket in the U.P. 2027 assembly polls,” said a BJP leader present in the meeting. The party’s office-bearers of all the six zones also came up with their own assessments of the party’s underperformance in a meeting.

Those present in the meeting also raised the issue of back-stabbing by some party insiders, especially in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. Among other defeats, BJP candidate Neeraj Shekhar’s defeat in Ballia also figured in the meeting.

Those present in the meeting pointed out that the slogan ‘Ab ki baar 400 par’ proved counterproductive for the party. Opposition succeeded in misleading people that the BJP would change the Constitution if it got more than 400 seats, pointed out BJP leaders to Santhosh.

They also said repeating large number of sitting MPs also proved detrimental for the party as there was discontent among voters against them. Regional heads of the BJP also stressed on lack of coordination between state leaders of the party and district units.

“Some of the MLAs also wanted to contest Lok Sabha election but were denied tickets. These MLAs played the spoilsport and worked against the party to ensure defeat of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates,” said a regional head of the BJP present in the meeting.

The party’s tally in Uttar Pradesh came down to 33 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from 62 in 2019. After its below par performance in the state, the BJP had constituted 40 teams having two members each to visit 78 Lok Sabha constituencies to figure out reasons for it.

After their visit, the said teams submitted their reports to the state BJP president. “The BJP’s central leadership wants to plug all holes in Uttar Pradesh that led to party’s poor show before the next assembly polls in the state in 2027,” said a senior BJP leader.

On Sunday, Santhosh will hold a separate meeting with the BJP’s media and SC cells of the party, including some ministers and MLAs. He will also attend another meeting with party’s social media people.

Meanwhile, the state BJP in a written statement issued late on Saturday night said national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during the meetings emphasised that the work of expanding the organisation was continuous and relentless.

He stressed that the by-elections in the state should be fought strongly with the resolve to ensure victory. He mentioned that along with political events and campaigns, the BJP was also alert to its social and national responsibilities.

With the resolve to protect and conserve nature, the “One Tree in Mother’s Name” campaign should involve party officials, public representatives, workers, and local citizens.

Santhosh, according to a party spokesman, stated that the BJP was an inclusive organisation that touched every part of society. We must work continuously, staying in contact and communication with the public.

“BL Santhoshji reviewed the preparations for the state working committee meeting to be held in Lucknow, stating that the organisational plan will be laid out during this meeting, which will provide momentum to the organization through upcoming programs and campaigns,” the spokesman said.