2025 Board exams: Revision, practice, time mgmt in next 2 months hold key to success

With just a little over two months left for 2025 class 10 and 12 exams of various boards, experts unanimously advise students to use the time judiciously for desired results. Students enrolled in UP Board, Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE), Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be writing their exams starting in February next year. Experts advise students to also get doubts dispelled by their teachers. (For Representation)

The experts suggest the students to use this time doing thorough revision of their subjects besides learning how to do time management for getting better grades. La Martiniere College principal Gary Dominic Everett said, “There is no shortcut to good results. Students must practice sample papers and previous years’ questions along with revising the entire syllabus.”

Principal, Colvin Taluqdars’ College, Sachidanand Singh said, “If a student has not done well in other internal examinations throughout the year, they must not get carried away. Instead, they should work harder for the final examination.”

“Students should devote more time to regular subjects than minor ones as it would help them in scoring better. Instead of relying on websites and artificial intelligence tools, they must consider getting their doubts cleared from their teachers,” Singh added.

As per him, as teachers have expertise in their subjects, they don’t just provide correct but also comprehensive information required for the examination. Director, Alpha Public College, Ravi Pratap Singh said: “It is important to devote at least 5-6 hours daily to studies.”

“The time for self-study should be increased and all subjects should be given equal importance. At least one sample paper should be solved every week along with a timer of 2.5 hours. It would help in better time management and covering all topics,” Singh added.

He also underscored the need to keep away from digital devices during exam preparation. “Keeping digital devices nearby will cause distraction during studies,” Singh said.

Vice principal Rajkiya Hussainabad Inter College Dhirendra Mishra said: “As far as UP Board is concerned, selective study on some topics like biographies in Hindi can be helpful. Selective study is the only way to cover all topics for those who have not begun their studies. However, for those who have been studying from Day One of the session, it is time for proper revision and to improve speed by solving sample papers.”

“Instead of reading answers in the guidebooks, it is better to refer to books or notes given by teachers,” Mishra added.