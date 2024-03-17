228 centenarian voters in Lucknow, 10 over 120 years of age

The state capital has 228 centenarian voters (above 100 years of age), including 10 over the age of 120 years, while 251874 are first time voters, according to the data from the assistant district returning officer, shared on Saturday . Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024 (PTI)

Voters above 85 years of age are to be provided postal ballet facility in the Lok Sabha elections according to the rules. Among the total 3953287 voters in Lucknow, 373 are overseas voters and 158 third genders . The number of octogenarian voters is 60,238 while nonagenarian voters number 8718.

Among first time voters (aged between 18-19 years) 120473 are female while 131401 male. The district administration is trying to ensure 100% voting and with this aim, an awareness campaign is already being run for the youth.

Mmalihabad has 367524 voters, BKT has 483675 voters, Sarojininagar has 589846 voters, Lucknow west 465043 voters, Lucknow north 483793 voters, Lucknow east 458984 voters, Lucknow central 372458, Lucknow Cantonment 367654 voters and Mohanlalganj 364310 voters, according to the data from the district election office.