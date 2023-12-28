23-year-old salesman beaten to death over alleged love triangle

An alleged love triangle claimed the life of a 23-year-old man in Lucknow’s Naka Hindola area on Wednesday night. Following this, on Thursday, the police registered a murder case and arrested two suspects who had fled the scene after the crime. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

“The incident stemmed from a dispute related to a love affair. An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) was filed at Naka Police station on Thursday based on the complaint from the family of the deceased, Abhinandan Kumar Kanaujia,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) central. “The two accused men, identified as Monish Ahmed and Faizal Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, and further investigation is underway,” Kaushik added.

“Abhinandan, originally a resident of Ballia, was living in Alambagh, Lucknow, and worked as a salesman in a private company here,” stated the DCP.

According to the police, the victim, Abhinandan, arrived at Naka around 10 pm on Wednesday night after leaving the office near DAV College. He had parked his bike on the roadside and was waiting for someone when two youths approached him. They allegedly attacked Abhinandan with a pointed rod on his head and then struck him multiple times on the chest. Subsequently, the victim attempted to escape, but the assailants pursued and further assaulted him, throwing the rod before fleeing. Abhinandan, soaked in blood, was later taken to the hospital with the assistance of locals and police for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries during the night.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that the deceased Abhinandan was in contact with and used to talk to the same girl with whom Monish Ahmed was also involved, leading to multiple altercations. In a fit of anger on Wednesday night, Monish, accompanied by his friend Faisal, reached DAV College and attacked Abhinandan.

DECEASED AND GIRL ARE CO-WORKERS

The deceased’s brother, Aditya Kumar, a resident of Ballia, informed Naka police station that his younger brother used to work in a shopping complex in Rajendra Nagar. “A few days ago, my brother called me and informed me about Monish alias Mukhtar Ahmed, who lives in Bazarkhala area, along with his brother Faizal and other associates. They had been fighting for several days against a girl working with him in the same place,” the brother told the police.

‘ASSAILANTS WERE FOLLOWING MY BROTHER’

“They were following my brother to kill him,” said Aditya Kumar. According to Aditya, on Wednesday night when he called his brother to inquire about his well-being, someone else picked up the phone and informed him that his brother was attacked with a sharp weapon, and they were taking him to the civil hospital for treatment.

DECEASED TOOK NAME BEFORE DEATH

According to the complaint, the deceased brother also spoke with him over the phone before succumbing to injuries.

“My injured brother told me about the same people who attacked him. When I reached Lucknow, I was told that he had died,” said the brother in a police press note.