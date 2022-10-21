281 govt schools in U.P.’s Prayagraj to now get smart classrooms

Now students enrolled in government-run primary (class 1 to 5), upper primary (class 6 to 8) and composite schools (class 1 to 8) will also get an opportunity to study in smart classrooms. Uttar Pradesh basic education department has begun the exercise of making the classrooms of these schools of the state smart.

“For the mission, 281 such schools have been selected in Prayagraj district alone where digital classes will soon be set up. The list also includes 11 selected Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas that offer free residential education to girls, especially those belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and minority communities as well children of BPL families,” said basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

He said a budget of ₹2.40 lakh had been approved for each of these smart classrooms in the selected schools. Maximum 36 primary and upper primary schools chosen for getting the smart classes are from Koraon devlopment block which is considered the most backward in the district.

Others schools chosen for the mission include six in Shankargarh development block, nine in Kaundhiara, 13 in Jasra, 16 in Pratappur, seven in Meja, 12 in Phulpur, 11 in Soraon, 10 in Bahadurpur, nine in Mauaima, 38 in Saidabad, 21 in Kaudihar, four in Dhanupur, 14 in Manda, 12 in Holagarh, 21 in Karachana, 16 in Baharia, 10 in Handia and 19 in Uruva besides three schools located in the city limits, officials said. The move comes at a time when government-aided and government-run secondary schools of Smart City Prayagraj are also steadily becoming smart.

Under the Smart City initiative’s second phase, 245 classes of 11 government-aided secondary schools and one government secondary school in the city have got requisite equipment needed for functioning as smart classrooms—an upgrade that also now allows students of one school to attend virtually lectures of a subject in another school in case their teacher of that particular subject is unavailable for any reason, said state education department officials.