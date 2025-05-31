2-yr jail to Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in 2022 hate speech case

The court of chief judicial magistrate (MP-MLA), Mau, Dr KP Singh, on Saturday sentenced Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau Sadar seat Abbas Ansari to two years imprisonment in a case of violation of election code of conduct and hate speech during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022. A case was registered against the Mau MLA on the complaint of sub inspector Gangaram Bind. (For Representation)

The court sentenced Ansari, the son of dead gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, to two years each under IPC sections 189 and 153-A, one year under section 506 and six months imprisonment under section 171-F. All the sentences will run simultaneously.

Abbas’s accomplice Mansoor Ansari has been sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment under IPC section 120-B in the case and a fine of ₹1000 was imposed on him.

Hearing on the matter was completed on May 29. After hearing arguments of counsel for the parties in the case, the court had fixed May 31 as the date for pronouncing the sentence. After the hearing, the court convicted Abbas Ansari in the case.

According to the prosecution in the case, a case was registered under sections 153 A (promoting enmity), 189 (threatening to cause harm to a public servant), 171 F (punishment for undue influence in elections or impersonation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) against Abbas Ansari and others in Kotwali police station area of Mau based on the complaint of sub inspector Gangaram Bind.

In his complaint, Bind alleged that during the assembly elections, Abbas Ansari, who was contesting election as the SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat, had threatened officials of Mau administration during a public meeting at Paharpur ground of the city, saying he will “settle scores and teach them a lesson” after the elections. Abbas Ansari was present in the court when the court pronounced the order.