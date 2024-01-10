3 dead after truck slams vehicles one after another in Agra

Three people were killed when a rashly-driven truck slammed into about a dozen vehicles, on the national highway within the city limits on Tuesday evening, police said. It is believed that the truck driver, who was arrested after he tried to flee the scene, was driving in an inebriated state. One of the cars that bore the impact of a collision with a speeding truck on the national highway in Agra on Tuesday evening (HT)

The accident took place in an area under Sikandra police station of Agra.

“Three people were killed when a speeding truck ploughed into multiple vehicles on the national highway. The number of people injured in the incident is being ascertained as a few went to hospitals on their own while others were hospitalised by police,” aid Aditya Singh, the assistant commissioner of police (Hari Parvat Circle).

As the driver tried to flee after the accident in his truck, police chased and stopped him near Gurudwara Gura Ka Taal Crossing. “The driver was arrested and has been sent for medical examination to ascertain if he was drunk,” he added.

“A speeding truck struck my car from the back when I was moving towards Sikandra on Tuesday evening. When I turned, I found a crowd chasing the truck, but its driver did not stop and sped into other vehicles,” said Neeraj Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses.

Police, meanwhile, did not offer any further comment on the possibility of the truck driver being drunk while driving as they awaited a medical report.

Those dead were still being identified when the last report last came.

The truck driver, according to sources, initially struck a vehicle near a vegetable market and was trying to escape the angry mob when he crashed into other vehicles.