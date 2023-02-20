3 dead as car plunges off flyover

Three men were killed and another was injured when a speeding four-wheeler skidded off a flyover and fell 30-feet below on Ayodhya-Lucknow Road under Ghazipur police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North) Sayyed Qasim Abidi said the four men were returning from a wedding in Ayodhya district around 1.30 am. As the driver lost control over the wheels, the SUV broke through the railing and fell off the Polytechnic Crossing flyover, he said adding no other vehicle or person was on the flyover or below it when the accident took place.

While one of the three men died on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries at the King George Medical University trauma centre. The deceased were identified as Pranshu Shukla, Amit Kumar, and Raj Kumar while the injured was identified as Harsh Shukla. He said families of the four, all of whom are from Lucknow, had been notified.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation was underway, the DCP added.