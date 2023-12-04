3 kids die after hut catches fire in Firozabad

Three children, all siblings, died when a thatched house caught fire, in a village in Firozabad district on Saturday night, police said. Their father, Shakeel Khan (30), suffered burn injuries while trying to save them. The thatched house caught fire, in a village in Firozabad district on Saturday night (HT)

The family was asleep when the fire broke out.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The hut that caught fire is in Khadit, which falls within the limits of Jasrana police station of Firozabad district. In the incident, which took place around 10.30 pm, two boys, aged two and four years, and a six-year-old girl died,” said Vinay Mishra, the incharge of Jasrana police station, on Sunday.

“The father is in a hospital. While the boys died on the spot, the girl succumbed to the injuries during treatment,” Mishra added. “While the exact reason is yet to be identified, prima facie it appears to be an accidental fire.”