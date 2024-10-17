30 ‘guiding’ gates to assist pilgrims at Mahakumbh

Thirty giant gates would be the guiding lighthouse for the visitors to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj between January 13 to February 26. Based on the themes of ratnas (gems), these gates located at important entry points of the mela area would be having information centres to guide the pilgrims and tourists. Preparations underway for the Mahakumbh (HT File Photo)

According to the officials, these gates will serve as crucial navigational landmarks. Strategically located at key entry points throughout the mela area, these gates will house information centres designed to assist visitors who may lose their way in the vast mela grounds.

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh said the gates are not only entry points of the city but they will also make a statement about the culture and history of the place. With these initiatives, the government aims to ensure that every visitor has access to the resources and support they need for a fulfilling experience in Prayagraj during the Kumbh.

He stated that information centres will be set up at each of the thirty gates, ensuring that visitors have access to assistance for locating their accommodations, finding food, and performing religious rituals. The tourism directorate will play a pivotal role in facilitating this support.

With an anticipated influx of pilgrims, the minister highlighted the need for comprehensive assistance. He said that the authorities are preparing to welcome approximately 50 crore visitors, over the period of Kumbh and these centres will offer vital support.

In addition to on-ground assistance, the centres will provide information booklets in both Hindi and English that cover major tourist attractions in Prayagraj, along with digital resources to help visitors familiarize themselves with the city.

Visitors will have access to a guidebook and a list of trained guides to assist with their inquiries. Information about registered paying guest houses will also be available to help tourists find suitable accommodations.

Singh further said that the government is committed to taking care of all pilgrims, regardless of their financial capacity. He directed officials to ensure that support is not limited to high-end visitors but also extends to those with limited means, emphasizing inclusivity in the mela experience.

In the mela area, employees assigned at the gates will not only provide information about the mela and local attractions but will also be responsible for the maintenance of the gates.