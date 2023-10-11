30 pilgrims injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur
At least 30 injured as Tata Magic vehicle carrying pilgrims veers off road in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district. Victims in critical condition.
At least 30 passengers were injured after a Tata Magic vehicle, loaded with pilgrims on their way to a temple, veered off the road during an overtaking manoeuvre in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Wednesday, police said.
The injured pilgrims were transported to the community health centre, Rath, where eight individuals were in critical condition. After initial treatment, they are now being referred to medical colleges in Orai and Jhansi for further care, said police.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the devotees set out from Tola Village in Majhgawan to visit the Patharia Mata temple in Chhatarpur, said the police. This location is known for attracting a significant crowd, especially on Sundays and Wednesdays, with many seeking solace from ailments and other problems.
The Tata Magic was just a short distance away from Girvar village when the accident occurred. It lost balance while attempting to overtake another vehicle.
Villagers and passersby rushed to the scene, and an ambulance was quickly summoned. The Majhgawan police also arrived promptly to assist the victims.
