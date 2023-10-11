30 pilgrims injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur

At least 30 passengers were injured after a Tata Magic vehicle, loaded with pilgrims on their way to a temple, veered off the road during an overtaking manoeuvre in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Wednesday, police said. Eight of the injured are said to be in critical condition. (Representative Image)

The injured pilgrims were transported to the community health centre, Rath, where eight individuals were in critical condition. After initial treatment, they are now being referred to medical colleges in Orai and Jhansi for further care, said police.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the devotees set out from Tola Village in Majhgawan to visit the Patharia Mata temple in Chhatarpur, said the police. This location is known for attracting a significant crowd, especially on Sundays and Wednesdays, with many seeking solace from ailments and other problems.

The Tata Magic was just a short distance away from Girvar village when the accident occurred. It lost balance while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Villagers and passersby rushed to the scene, and an ambulance was quickly summoned. The Majhgawan police also arrived promptly to assist the victims.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!