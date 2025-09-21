30-year-old man dies after pursuit of chain-snatchers ends in crash

A 30-year-old man was killed in Lucknow’s Gudamba area on Saturday morning after his scooter was allegedly hit and knocked over by accomplices of chain-snatchers he was chasing. The victim, Atul Kumar Jain, skidded and rammed into a pickup vehicle around 6:15 am near number four intersection, sustaining fatal injuries, police said. According to his family, Atul Kumat Jain, 30, had gone to drop a neighbour at the gym and was returning home when he saw a woman being targeted by chain-snatchers. (For representation)

He gave chase on his two-wheeler in an attempt to stop them.

CCTV footage of the incident, now viral on social media, shows Atul following the culprits.

Eyewitnesses claimed two youths on another motorcycle, said to be the snatchers’ accomplices, intercepted him and allegedly kicked his scooter, causing him to lose balance. The footage also shows him falling and being dragged on the road before colliding with the pickup vehicle.

Passersby alerted the police, who rushed Atul to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Atul, who ran a courier and travel business, lived with his family and was unmarried. His brother Ashish said: “Atul was trying to stop the chain-snatchers, but their associates hit his scooter from behind.”

Locals recounted that Atul shouted “chor-chor” as he tried to catch the culprits, underscoring his desperate attempt to stop them.

DCP (east) Shashank Singh said three police teams had been formed to investigate the case. “On the complaint of the family, an FIR has been registered. CCTV footage circulating on social media is being reviewed and all angles are being examined. Strict action will be taken based on evidence,” he said.