39-year-old captive elephant rescued by U.P. forest department from Bhadohi
A 39-year-old elephant, deployed by its owner for begging as well as in wedding processions, was rescued by the forest department from Bhadohi while being transported to another state. She has now been kept under the care of Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, Mathura.
A press statement issued by Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital on Thursday said the pachyderm—Rosie— was put under heavy and spiked chains and suffering from severe foot ailments and fragile health.
The statement said the Uttar Pradesh forest department had been on the lookout for Rosie after receiving information from wildlife conservation charity Wildlife SOS earlier this month. She was used for wedding processions and begging, and spent most of her life in excruciating pain, walking endlessly with spiked chains around her legs.
Last week, following court orders that granted rehabilitation of Rosie to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, a specialised elephant ambulance with a team of veterinarians and elephant care staff travelled to Bhadohi to assist the forest department in bringing the elephant to Mathura.
“A thorough medical examination revealed that the female elephant is approximately 39-year-old and has worn-out footpads and cracked toenails as a result of being forced to walk on harsh tarmac roads and other unsuitable surfaces. Additionally, she has several painful abscesses and injuries on her body. The veterinary team brought medical equipment for providing immediate relief to the elephant during the journey,” said the release.
Now, Rosie will undergo specialised medical treatment at the centre.
Divisional forest officer of Bhadohi Neeraj Kumar Arya said: “Rosie was suffering from various health issues. Due to her deteriorating health, it was decided that she be urgently transferred to the Elephant Hospital for better care.”
Geeta Seshamani, co-founder & secretary of Wildlife SOS said, “The use of spiked chains is illegal. When pulled, the spikes tear the flesh and create immense pain and this is how they are controlled using pain and fear. The wounds often don’t heal and can become infected and dangrenous over the time.”
Covid-19: MP logs 126 new cases, 1 death; active tally at 550
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,369 on Thursday after the detection of 126 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,742, an official said. The recovery count increased by 65 to touch 10,33,077, leaving the state with 550 active cases, the official informed. With 7,353 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,03,192, he said.
Uttar Pradesh reports 439 fresh Covid cases, 603 recoveries in 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh reported 439 fresh Covid cases from among 91418 samples tested in the past 24-hours, with a positivity rate of 0.4%. Also, 603 people recovered from the infection during the same period. A day before Uttar Pradesh had reported 548 new Covid cases. The state now has 3375 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation. State has reported a total 2090487 Covid cases and 23,538 deaths.
Yogi pulls up officials over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up officials of the district administration, municipal corporation and the Gorakhpur Development Authority over waterlogging in various localities of Gorakhpur after rainfall. He told officers that waterlogging will not be tolerated and action will be taken against slack officers. The CM collected feedback from officers about waterlogging in the city. Municipal commissioner Avinash Singh told the CM that water-logged areas had been cleared after installation of pumps.
13 Thokia gang members sentenced to life imprisonment for killing six U.P. STF men in 2007
FIR against father, grandfather of boy who fell in borewell on their farm
The Madhya Pradesh police have booked the father and grandfather of a five-year-old boy, who fell into an abandoned borewell in the village on Wednesday, the Chhatarpur district police said on Thursday. A resident of Narayanpura village of the district, Dipendra's father Ramesh Yadav and grandfather Akhilesh Yadav have been booked for leaving an open borewell in their agricultural land after they failed to fetch water from it, said police station in-charge, Abhishek Chaubey.
