39-year-old captive elephant rescued by U.P. forest department from Bhadohi

A 39-year-old elephant, deployed by its owner for begging as well as in wedding processions, was rescued by the forest department from Bhadohi while being transported to another state. She has now been kept under the care of Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, Mathura.

A press statement issued by Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital on Thursday said the pachyderm—Rosie— was put under heavy and spiked chains and suffering from severe foot ailments and fragile health.

The statement said the Uttar Pradesh forest department had been on the lookout for Rosie after receiving information from wildlife conservation charity Wildlife SOS earlier this month. She was used for wedding processions and begging, and spent most of her life in excruciating pain, walking endlessly with spiked chains around her legs.

Last week, following court orders that granted rehabilitation of Rosie to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, a specialised elephant ambulance with a team of veterinarians and elephant care staff travelled to Bhadohi to assist the forest department in bringing the elephant to Mathura.

“A thorough medical examination revealed that the female elephant is approximately 39-year-old and has worn-out footpads and cracked toenails as a result of being forced to walk on harsh tarmac roads and other unsuitable surfaces. Additionally, she has several painful abscesses and injuries on her body. The veterinary team brought medical equipment for providing immediate relief to the elephant during the journey,” said the release.

Now, Rosie will undergo specialised medical treatment at the centre.

Divisional forest officer of Bhadohi Neeraj Kumar Arya said: “Rosie was suffering from various health issues. Due to her deteriorating health, it was decided that she be urgently transferred to the Elephant Hospital for better care.”

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder & secretary of Wildlife SOS said, “The use of spiked chains is illegal. When pulled, the spikes tear the flesh and create immense pain and this is how they are controlled using pain and fear. The wounds often don’t heal and can become infected and dangrenous over the time.”