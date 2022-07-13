3-year-old boy falls on LuLu Mall escalator, injured
A 3-year-old boy injured his fingers in an escalator accident at Lulu Mall on Wednesday. The child’s uncle Mohd Shahil, said that the staff at the mall stopped the escalator and averted a major accident.
The child was rushed to a private hospital where he was given medical treatment and sent home, Shakil added.
Shakil claimed that his nephew slipped from his aunt’s lap when she lost her balance while descending the escalator. The boy fell on the escalator and hurt his fingers.
The staff stopped the escalator, and the child was taken to a hospital where doctors treated and discharged him.
In a statement, the Lulu Mall spokesperson said, “The escalators were stopped immediately, and our security guards, along with other team members, rescued the child within minutes. He was taken to the hospital in a mall ambulance.”
“On reaching the hospital, the family realised that the injuries were minor and decided to take the child to their family doctor instead. The child was at home and doing fine,” the spokesperson added.
Ulhas River crosses warning level, 300 residents in Badlapur moved to safety
Following the heavy downpour in Badlapur, the Ulhas River has crossed its warning levels on Wednesday. As a result, the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation have shifted over 300 residents staying along the river bank. The river has crossed 17.50m by 3pm. Moreover, waterlogging was also reported from Chamtoli village, where the Mahalaxmi Express was stuck on the track in 2019. The danger level mark for the Ulhas river is 17.50m.
Kheri court asks SP to arrest BJP MLA in hunting case
LUCKNOW The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)-III in Lakhimpur Kheri issued an order to arrest Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gola assembly, Arvind Giri, in a case related to unlawful entry into the Kishanpur Wildlife sanctuary and hunting in 2006. The ACJM issued directions to SP (Lakhimpur Kheri) for the compliance of the order and ensure that the MLA and his aide Arjun were produced before court by July 28.
7-year-old boy cycling on open terrace falls into creek in Thane; feared drowned
A seven-year-old boy has been feared drowned in the creek along Khartan Road in Thane on Wednesday evening. The boy was cycling on the open terrace of his house near the creek when he lost his balance and fell into the creek. The rescue operations were called off by 8pm as poor visibility made it difficult to continue the search operations. Rescue operations will resume on Thursday by 8am.
Flowering plants to add to beauty of Prayagraj
As part of mega beautification drive, the Prayagraj Development Authority will plant thousands of flowering plants on road dividers, roadsides, busy intersections and other vacant sites during the monsoons. The drive will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, 5000 plants will be planted while in the second 3000 plants will planted.
Implementation of plastic ban in Lucknow a mixed bag
LUCKNOW Almost two weeks after the central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic, markets in Lucknow are partially supporting the administration in enforcing the prohibition. While some traders are sending back customers who are not carrying their own shopping bag, a majority of vendors and citizens are not aware of the ban. Besides, quite a few roadside vendors are seen using polybags.
