close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 killed after car falls into river in UP, one escapes after jumping off vehicle

4 killed after car falls into river in UP, one escapes after jumping off vehicle

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 24, 2024 10:22 AM IST

One person managed to escape after he jumped off the vehicle as soon it hit the Ramganga river railings at Harewali barrage

Four persons were killed after their car fell into a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Tuesday, police said.

The four injured persons were taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead. (Representative file photo)
The four injured persons were taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead. (Representative file photo)

One person managed to escape after he jumped off the vehicle as soon it hit the Ramganga river railings at Harewali barrage.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The deceased persons have been identified as Khusheed, Rashid Faisal and Mehroof hailing from village Chipri in Bijnor district, and they were aged between 19 to 23 years.

Circle officer of Afzalgarh area Rachna Singh said that the incident happened at around 9pm on Tuesday. The deceased persons were returning to their home after seeing the exhibition in Afzalgarh and they might have lost their direction due to dense fog.

Also Read: Mohali: Duo riding bike amid fog killed in hit-and-run

As soon as they reached the bridge of Harewali barrage, they lost the car’s controls breaking the divider and fell into the Ramganga river inside the barrage.

CO Archana Singh along with Afzalgarh and Sherkot police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

A JCB machine was pressed into service to take the car out from the river, but the efforts proved futile after which a hydro crane was called, and the car was taken out two hours after the incident.

The four injured persons were taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On