4 killed after car falls into river in UP, one escapes after jumping off vehicle

Four persons were killed after their car fell into a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Tuesday, police said. The four injured persons were taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead. (Representative file photo)

One person managed to escape after he jumped off the vehicle as soon it hit the Ramganga river railings at Harewali barrage.

The deceased persons have been identified as Khusheed, Rashid Faisal and Mehroof hailing from village Chipri in Bijnor district, and they were aged between 19 to 23 years.

Circle officer of Afzalgarh area Rachna Singh said that the incident happened at around 9pm on Tuesday. The deceased persons were returning to their home after seeing the exhibition in Afzalgarh and they might have lost their direction due to dense fog.

As soon as they reached the bridge of Harewali barrage, they lost the car’s controls breaking the divider and fell into the Ramganga river inside the barrage.

CO Archana Singh along with Afzalgarh and Sherkot police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

A JCB machine was pressed into service to take the car out from the river, but the efforts proved futile after which a hydro crane was called, and the car was taken out two hours after the incident.

