21-year-old woman dies in road accident in Worli

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old woman died on Tuesday in an accident on Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Worli after her scooter skidded and she came under a dumper. The police said the girl was on her way to buy cake in Worli with a friend when the accident took place.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning around 10 am at Pandurang Budhkar Marg near Wadia International Center.

The girl identified as Aarti Santosh Kharat, 21, a resident of Worli, was riding pillion and her friend Ayush Alhad, 18, was driving the scooter. After the two-wheeler skidded, Alhad fell on the left and the girl on the right and came under the wheel of a dumper.

“The dumper was coming from the opposite direction as it came suddenly, Alhad lost control over the vehicle and Kharat came under the dumper’s tyre,” said a police officer from N M Joshi Marg police station.

“She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. She was a student of T Y B Com. We have arrested the driver of the dumper Shankar Vishwakarma, 38,” said a police officer.