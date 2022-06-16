4 killed after car rams into parked truck on Gorakhpur highway

Four people including three of a family were killed late on Wednesday after the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck parked along the highway in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district.

Police said the accident took place on the Gorakhpur national highway near Khajuha village under Kaptanganj police station limits of Basti district at about 11.45pm when Dr Om Narain Srivastava and his family were travelling from Fatehpur to their native place in Gorakhpur’s Padri Bazaar.

Dr Srivastava, 78, and two teenagers, Pranav Srivastava, 14, and Vaishnavi, 8, sustained serious injuries.

Dr Srivastava’s son Ravi, 40, Ravi’s wife Ratan Srivastava, 35, Dr Srivastava’s wife Vandana Srivastava, 70, and the car driver, whose identity could not be ascertained, died in the accident.

Inspector in-charge, Kaptanganj police station, Satyendra Kunwar said the car was completely destroyed in the accident and it took the National Highway Authority of India’s rescue team several hours to evacuate the occupants from the car.

Kunwar said the injured were first rushed to Basti district hospital and later referred to a Lucknow hospital in view of their injuries.