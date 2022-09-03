4 Nepalese die, 14 injured as truck hits bus in U.P.’s Barabanki
Barabanki additional superintendent of police Purnendu Singh said the incident occurred when the tyre of the bus carrying around 60 passengers got punctured and the driver was changing it early on Saturday morning
Four Nepalese passengers were killed while 14 others suffered injuries when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary double decker bus from behind on Bahraich highway near Mahngupur village under Rampur police station limits in Barabanki district early on Saturday. The injured included two minors, three women and nine men.
Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP) Purnendu Singh said the incident occurred when the tyre of the bus carrying around 60 passengers got punctured and the driver was changing it at around 3.30 am. The bus was heading from Nepal to Panjim (Panaji), Goa.
He said three deceased were identified as Prem Tharu, Sheetal Tharu and Chakra Bahadur Bali while the identity of the fourth one was yet to be ascertained. He said eight injured passengers were undergoing treatment at Barabanki district hospital while six critically injured ones were admitted to trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.
The ASP said the remaining passengers were made to stay at a roadside eatery where police made food and other arrangements for them. He said the administration was making arrangements to send the survivors back to Nepal.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics