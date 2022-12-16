4 women police constables suspended in Ayodhya after video goes viral

LUCKNOW: Four Uttar Pradesh women police constables in Ayodhya have been suspended for a video clip that they made on a Bhojpuri song, police said.

A police officer said the suspension was ordered by Ayodhya’s senior superintendent of police Muniraj G after a video emerged on social media in which one of them is seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song, ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’, while the other two are cheering her. The fourth constable reportedly shot the video but there was no official statement.

The four constables were identified as Kativa Patel, Kamini Khushwaha, Kashish Sahani and Sandhya Singh. The three who featured in the dance video were not in police uniform.

After the video surfaced online earlier this week, the SSP sent the four constables, who were posted at Ram Janambhoomi, to the district police lines and handed over the probe to additonal SP (security) Pankaj Pandey.

Pandey submitted the report on Thursday, holding all four women constables responsible for violating service norms.