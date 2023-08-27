As many as 441 candidates will battle it out for each of the 1,876 sub-inspector posts on offer in Delhi Police and central armed police forces such as the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has told applicants as part of the information provided to them under the RTI Act, 2005. SSC SI recruitment: ‘441 candidates to compete for each of 1,876 posts’

The SSC is conducting Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination-2023 and, as such, had sought online applications from candidates aged 20 to 25 years till August 15. The first phase of the computer-based examination is proposed to be held in October.

According to the SSC, 8,27,602 candidates have applied for the posts. However, the Commission didn’t specify how many applications have been received from UP and Bihar (the central region).

For recruitments to 4,300 posts undertaken in 2022, 1,75,329 candidates had applied from the central region.

The examination will consist of Paper-I (general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension) and Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET); Paper-II (English language and comprehension) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Break up of applicants

Category Count

Unreserved 1,37,213

OBC 3,04,761

EWS 63,163