45 ex-servicemen join as pointsmen in North Eastern Railway’s Lucknow division

The Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway (NER) has deployed ex-servicemen as pointsmen across its stations, inducting 45 veterans in the initial phase after specialised training. Induction ceremony underway at North Eastern Railway’s Lucknow division. (HT PHOTO)

According to the railways, the initiative stems from a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on January 13, 2026, between the division and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO). The move aims to create employment opportunities for retired defence personnel while strengthening railway operations.

NER Lucknow divisional railway manager Gaurav Agarwal said the division has become the first in the country to engage ex-servicemen as pointsmen—a key operational role in train movement and station management.

“The 45 ex-servicemen underwent a month-long intensive training programme at the Railway Training Centre in Gonda. The course included both theoretical and practical modules on railway operations, conducted by senior railway officers and experienced instructors. The trainees were assessed at the end of the programme before being cleared for deployment,” the DRM added.

The newly inducted pointsmen will handle critical responsibilities such as shunting operations, load stabling, assisting in train piloting, and supporting station masters in day-to-day functioning, said NER Lucknow’s PRO Mahesh Gupta.

He added that the move is expected to enhance efficiency and safety, especially as railway infrastructure expands and stations face staff shortages.

A certificate distribution ceremony was held in Lucknow to mark the completion of training, attended by senior officials from both organisations. Railway authorities lauded the contribution of the trained personnel, while Army representatives expressed gratitude to the Railways for providing meaningful post-retirement employment opportunities.