The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has awarded a major civil construction contract to make stations of Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musabagh and Vasant Kunj in a 4.6-km elevated metro stretch in Lucknow. 4.6Km elevated metro stretch to expand to five new stations in Lucknow

With GST, the total project cost is estimated at around ₹453 crore.

The new corridor is expected to provide direct metro access to thousands of residents living in Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musabagh and Vasant Kunj—areas that currently rely heavily on road-based transport and frequently experience traffic congestion during peak hours.

In addition to the stations, the project includes an elevated viaduct stretching approximately 4.6 kilometres and a 740-metre ramp that will connect the main corridor with depot entry and exit facilities.

Competitive bidding process

According to UPMRC, the contract was awarded after a competitive tendering process involving detailed technical and financial evaluation of bids submitted by participating firms.

Ranjit Buildcon Ltd. has been given a timeline of 24 months from the commencement of work to complete the entire package.

More than just tracks and stations

The project involves far more than the construction of tracks and platforms.

The scope of work includes architectural development, station infrastructure, pre-engineered building structures, water supply systems, sanitary installations, drainage networks, fire-fighting systems, electrical and mechanical works, and external development activities aimed at creating fully operational metro stations.

Officials said the integrated approach is intended to ensure that the corridor is ready for passenger operations immediately after completion and testing.

Connecting heritage areas with emerging growth centres

MD UPMRC Sushil Kumar said the new metro stretch will play an important role in linking older parts of the city with newly developing residential and commercial zones.

“The award of this contract marks another important milestone in the implementation of Lucknow Metro Phase-1B. This corridor will significantly enhance connectivity for the citizens of Lucknow and provide a modern, safe and sustainable mode of transportation. The corridor will also connect heritage areas with emerging growth zones, supporting balanced and inclusive development,” he said.