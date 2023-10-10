News / Cities / Lucknow News / 4G CUG SIMs, high speed data for U.P. police personnel soon

4G CUG SIMs, high speed data for U.P. police personnel soon

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 10, 2023 08:48 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the UP Police to upgrade their SIM cards from 3G to 4G network, providing faster connectivity and more data for controlling crimes. Telecom service providers will also prioritize calls made through police CUG SIM cards.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed to upgrade the SIM cards of closed user group (CUG) numbers being used by the state police from 3G to 4G network during a meeting of the home department held on Tuesday as part of the ongoing pursuit to equip the UP Police with the latest technological devices, said a press release from state government media cell.

The 4G SIM cards will enable police personnel to connect at high speed and also provide them more data as compared to the past and improve their connectivity. (For Representation)
The 4G SIM cards will enable police personnel to connect at high speed and also provide them more data as compared to the past and improve their connectivity. (For Representation)

The 4G SIM cards will enable police personnel to connect at high speed and also provide them more data as compared to the past and improve their connectivity that will help them in controlling crimes. The press note further said the state police officers and employees have been using 3G SIM cards for past many years but now technical issues have started arising with 3G SIM cards.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The government aims at resolving network issues at many places with the provision of 4G CUG SIMs to the police force. It is noteworthy that 5G network will too be in use soon due to rapid changes in mobile technology. Additionally, as per the guidelines of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), mobile service providing companies will need to prioritise calls made through police CUG numbers.

For example, if there is a major incident and there is heavy traffic of calls, including that of police, the administrative officials and the public, the 4G network will prioritise the calls made by the police. The TRAI has directed mobile service providers to give priority to calls made through police CUG SIM cards so that there is no delay in emergency services.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out