5 get life imprisonment for thrashing toll plaza staff

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The incident took place in Nov 2019 when the accused tried to drive their car through the toll plaza on Bareilly-Nainital highway from the VIP lane without paying tax

LUCKNOW A court in Bareilly on Friday awarded life imprisonment to five people who had assaulted Bhojipura toll plaza staff on Bareilly-Nainital highway on November 21, 2019, and also imposed a fine of 50,000 each on all the convicts.

Those awarded life sentence are Sunny, Ankit Bharti, Sumit, Vinod Arya and Rajat Gangwar.

The government collects toll plaza for various development projects, including construction of roads. Not paying toll leads to national loss, observed the court of additional district judge.

The incident took place when Sunny, Ankit Bharti, Sumit, Vinod Arya and Rajat Gangwar tried to drive their car through the toll plaza on Bareilly-Nainital highway from the VIP lane without paying the toll tax. They thrashed the toll staff who raised an objection, resulting in serious injuries to one Sompal.

