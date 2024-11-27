5, including 3 doctors, returning from wedding killed on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Five individuals, including three doctors, lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra expressway early Wednesday morning. The victims were from Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. The incident occurred in Tirva, a town in Kannauj district, when their vehicle lost control, crashed into a divider, and veered into the opposite lane, where it collided with an oncoming truck. The group had attended the wedding of their colleague, Dr Chetan, in Lucknow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the medicos were travelling in an SUV (sports utility vehicle), which was reportedly moving at high speed. Investigators suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to flip over the lane divider and into the path of a truck coming from Rajasthan. The collision dragged the SUV for a considerable distance, leaving little chance for survival.

Circle officer of Tirva, Dr Priyanka Bajpai, confirmed the victims had been returning to Etawah after attending a wedding in Lucknow. “The families have been informed, and legal proceedings are underway,” she said.

Three junior resident doctors—Dr Aniruddh Sharma, 29, Dr Arun Kumar, 32, and Dr Nardev, 32,—were among those who lost their lives in the incident. Additionally, Santosh Maurya, 30, a lab technician, and Rakesh Singh, 36, a store-keeper, also died. Another junior resident doctor, Jaiveer Singh, sustained critical injuries and has been transferred to a medical university for treatment.