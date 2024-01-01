'56 bhog prasad' to be offered to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on first day of New Year

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the first day of the New Year 2024, '56 bhog prasad' will be offered to 'Ram Lalla' in the holy town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. HT Image

The '56 bhog prasad' will be offered to the deity by the chief priest of the Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This 56-bhog prasad includes different types of dessert: Rasgulla, Laddu, Barfi, etc. There is an old tradition of offering 56 bhog prasad to God on the occasion of the New Year.

The '56 bhog prasad' has been ordered from Lucknow's famous shop, 'Madhurima'.

The owner of Madhurima Sweets, who brought the prasad, said that it was our resolution that when Ramlala temple would be built, we would offer 56 types of offerings.

"We have been doing this work for 4 years. On January 22, 56 types of Bhog Prasad will be brought again for Ramlala," said Sajal Gupta, owner of Madhurima Sweet shop.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal performed yagya for the consecration of the Ram temple.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

According to the temple trust, the consecration ceremony will be held over seven days, starting January 16.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day. (ANI)