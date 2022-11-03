58% voter turnout in Gokarannath bypoll, SP alleges booth capturing by BJP

LAKHIMPUR KHERI A voter turnout of 58% was recorded in the Gola Gokarannath assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh where bypolls were held on Thursday.

Polling went off peacefully with no major untoward incident reported from any of the 441 polling booths. Counting of votes would take place on November 6, said officials. However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that some polling centres were captured by workers of the ruling BJP.

Bypolls in the Gola constituency were necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

“Polling centres in Lalahapur, Madanpur and Lakshmanjati in Gola Gokarannath assembly have been captured by BJP workers. SP voters, booth in-charges and agents have been driven away. The Election Commission should take cognisance of this and ensure fair polls,” the SP tweeted in Hindi.

However, Kheri district magistrate and district election officer (DEO).

Mahendra Bahadur Singh ruled out the allegations, saying he personally visited the three polling centres but found no such thing.

In a video at the Madnapur polling booth, the SP polling agent was seen talking to the DM, in which he denied any irregularities.

“Around 58% of the total 3,91,146 voters exercised their right to franchise to elect their representative to the UP Assembly,” said Singh.

The BSP and the Congress kept away from the poll this time. The main contest is between the BJP’s Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, and Samajwadi Party candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA, Vinay Tiwari.

Elaborate security arrangements had been ensured, including deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), paramilitary, police and PAC personnel, micro-observers etc to ensure free, fair and transparent environment during polls.

Polling at all the 444 polling booths in 221 polling centers was set in motion at 7am.

At the start, enthusiasm was seen among the rural voters in comparison to their urban counterparts despite foggy conditions in the Terai region due to which only 10.09% polling was recorded during the first two hours of polling.

However, as the day progressed, voters started to pour in at the polling booths, taking the polling percentage to 23.56% at 11 am, to 33.58% at 1pm and over 60% till 6pm.

Compared to their male counterparts, women voters looked more enthusiastic in using their democratic right to elect their representatives.

Some first and second-time women voters said they came to cast their votes on the issue of education, better health amenities and development of Gola in terms of tourism.

The Gola town houses the centuries-old Lord Shiv temple due to which Gola is also known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, making it a centre of religious tourism. Political parties have promised to develop the constituency as a hub of tourism. Being an agriculture-based economy, issues related to farmers also assume significance during polls here.