6 die as car rams into truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the kin of the deceased.
A vehicle carrying 6 people rammed into a truck in the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kanpur’s Talgram area during the early hours of Saturday morning resulting in the death of all of the passengers.
The six people, out of which five were from the same family, were visiting Jaipur from Lucknow. The other victim was a common friend who was also travelling along with the family, police officials present at the spot said. The police also said that low visibility due to the dense fog could have led to the tragedy. They further added that the kin of the deceased has been informed of the tragedy. The bodies have been sent to Kannauj Medical College for autopsy. The family was visiting the Balaji Hanuman temple, a family member present at Kannauj Medical College said.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the kin of the deceased. A state government spokesperson said that the chief minister has directed officials to ensure all possible help to the kin of the victims.
According to news agency ANI, there were at least 6 collisions due to the reduced visibility caused by the fog on Saturday morning. About 12 people have sustained injuries due to the collisions and police have reached the spot to clear the route.
