6 held for rape and murder, last rites of Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters performed

LAKHIMPUR KHERI/LUCKNOW The Lakhimpur Kheri police arrested six youths on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters here, said police.

The bodies of the girls, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field about a kilometre from their home in Nighasan police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday. The post-mortem report stated that the duo was raped while strangulation was confirmed as the cause of death, said police sources.

A local villager, Chhotu Gautam and five other youths of a nearby village, were arrested in the case. The five others were identified as Junaid, Sohail, Hafeezul Rehman, Karimudeen and Adil of the neighbouring Lalpur village, said Sanjiv Suman, SP (Lakhimpur Kheri).

Briefing media on the arrests and the sequence of incidents, the police official said Sohail and Hafeezul Rehman allegedly outraged the girls’ modesty and murdered them while Chhotu acted as the facilitator. He added that the girls were in a relationship with Junaid and Sohail.

The other two accused, Kareemudeen and Adil, helped the other three in disposing of the bodies. Junaid was reportedly shot in the right leg in retaliatory firing during a police encounter.

A panel of doctors confirmed rape and death due to strangulation in the post-mortem report, according to people familiar with the matter.

Additional SP AK Singh earlier said that an FIR was lodged against Chhotu and three unidentified youths under IPC sections 302 (for murder), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (for criminal house trespass) and 376 (for rape). Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act were also included. The FIR was lodged as per the sequence of incidents narrated by the girls’ mother and the allegations levelled by her, stated Singh.

Another police official said that sections of SC/ST Act for atrocities against Scheduled Caste victims was not included in the FIR initially as the accused, Chhotu, was also from the same community. He said sections of the SC/ST Act were likely to be included in the FIR as five other accused were not from the same community.

Villagers and the girls’ family accused three men of abduction and murder and staged a demonstration at the Nighasan crossing, a few kilometres from the village, on Wednesday night. The mother of the girls alleged that three bike-borne youngsters of the neighbouring village abducted the two girls from near a hutment while the two sisters were cutting fodder.

IG (Lucknow range) Laxmi Singh said the bodies of the two girls were handed over to their family members.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the victims’ father expressed anger over the incident and demanded that the accused be hanged. He refused to go ahead with the cremation of the bodies till the demand for ₹1 crore ex gratia and a job to one member of his family was accepted. He also sought trial of the case in a fast-track court.

However, the family cremated the bodies peacefully after over two hours of persuasion by ASP AK Singh and SDM Rajesh Kumar. The deceased’s kin agreed to perform the last rites when the ASP assured them that they would be getting around ₹16 lakh ex gratia as of now for the two deceased. The remaining amount will be considered later under different government schemes, they said. On the demand for a job to one family member, the officials said they would recommend the case to the state government and asked the family to apply for it.

The officials also assured the family that the case would be tried in a fast track court and all efforts would be made for strictest punishment to the accused.

The five surviving members of the girls’ family are their grandfather, father (a landless labourer), mother, a married elder sister and two elder brothers (working in Delhi). The two deceased were students and the elder one was reported to be a high school student while the younger one was in Class 8.

The house of the victims’ family was allotted under the Lohia Avas Yojna in 2014-15. It has two pucca rooms and a verandah with no doors. It also includes a thatched roof for domestic pets.