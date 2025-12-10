6 IndiGo flights cancelled in a day; Lucknow may see dip in daily flight ops

LUCKNOW The Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport is likely to witness a notable dip in daily flight operations in the coming days, with authorities anticipating a 10% cut in IndiGo flights following new directives by the central government for the winter schedule. Stranded passengers inquire about flight status at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna amid widespread Indigo flights disruptions on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The development comes at a time when IndiGo holds the largest share of flight movements (61%) at Lucknow airport, significantly shaping the region’s air connectivity. For now, passengers have been advised to check flight status regularly and stay prepared for possible changes as operations may stabilise in the coming days.

Currently, IndiGo operates 74 flights every day in Lucknow, including 37 arrivals and 37 departures a day. There could be a deviation in numbers as some flights operate around 3 days in a week. Beyond the state capital, the airline also manages roughly 40 additional flights to and from major cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and other regional hubs. Out of the approximately 120 daily flights operating from Lucknow Airport, IndiGo’s sizeable (around 61%) contribution underscores its dominance in the local aviation network.

However, the situation may shift as operational adjustments come into effect in the days to come. Officials have expressed concern that a potential 10% reduction in the airline’s frequency may or may not impact both connectivity and passenger convenience in case other airlines are given slots which are taken back from Indigo.

A senior airport official noted that any cutback from a carrier with such a major presence “has the potential to affect travel patterns, schedules and seat availability” across Uttar Pradesh’s busy routes in days to come. If the cuts in number of flights are implemented, the number of Indigo flights could come down from 74 to 66, said an airport official.

Six flights of IndiGo were cancelled on Wednesday, leading to travel challenges for several passengers. Many reported having to make last-minute changes to their plans, with some struggling to secure alternative flights due to full bookings during peak hours. However, Indigo rescheduled some of its flights to accommodate passengers who were waiting for flights.

An airport official said while short-term disruptions are possible, airlines may redistribute capacity or adjust schedules to minimise passenger impact. Still, with the growing demand at airports in Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi — especially during the winter travel season — any reduction in frequency could place additional strain on the system unless new flights are introduced by other airlines to fill in the gaps left by IndiGo.