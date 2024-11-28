“I’m not afraid of the war in Israel because I’m told that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has come into effect. So, security is not that big a concern for me now,” said Pramod Kumar, a 34-year-old Azamgarh resident who hopes to join the workforce that will arrive in Israel to help the country’s construction sector meet a labour shortage. 674 more skilled workers undergo skill testing for jobs in Israel

Like hundreds of others, Kumar, a shuttering worker, had come to Lucknow to undergo skill testing before he would be allowed to work in Israel. He, however, would be tested on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 674 skilled workers assembled at the Industrial Training Insitute (ITI) in Lucknow’s Aliganj where their skills were tested before they were given work permits for Israel.

When asked about whether he would be safe in Israel, Ravi Gupta, a 30-year-old carpenter from Deoria, said: “We have been assured of our safety and security. We believe in our government.”

Pramod Kumar, 25, from Deoria said, “My tests are finished. I think I will be given the permit to work there soon.”

Under a fresh campaign, India will be sending around 5,000 skilled workers just from Uttar Pradesh to Israel. Over 9,000 workers have already been employed in the construction sector, malls, and for technical work in war-stricken country.

Meanwhile, officials said that workers in Israel were being offered monthly salaries ranging between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh. To enhance the workers’ skills, the government was running language and skill development training programs, ensuring that they perform better at their workplaces and succeed in the global competitive market, they added

Kapil Dev Agarwal, the minister of state (Independent Charge) for vocational education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, attended the event and encouraged the candidates.

He said under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the youth of Uttar Pradesh were learning new skills in sectors like agriculture, industry, and software.

Alok Kumar, the principal secretary of vocational education and skill development, said that Uttar Pradesh had the largest youth population in the country, and it was crucial to train and certify them according to global standards.

Rajkumar Yadav, the principal of the ITI, said the current drive will run till December 3, and over 1,300 workers had undergone skill testing so far.