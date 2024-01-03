close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / 7 held in Mainpuri for violence during truckers' protest

7 held in Mainpuri for violence during truckers’ protest

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 10:53 PM IST

The protestors, mostly drivers, resorted to stone pelting on Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Karhal police station limits in Mainpuri district on Tuesday. Police used force to disperse the unruly mob and restored traffic on the 302-kilometre- long Expressway connecting Agra and Lucknow .

Agra The Mainpuri police arrested seven people on Wednesday and a case against 19 named and several unidentified people for creating ruckus on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday during protest against new hit-and-run laws, now held in abeyance.

Police officials informed on Wednesday that Safai Bypass in Karhal area of Mainpuri district was blocked by the truck drivers and locals on Tuesday leading to road jam (Pic for representation)
Police officials informed on Wednesday that Safai Bypass in Karhal area of Mainpuri district was blocked by the truck drivers and locals on Tuesday leading to road jam (Pic for representation)

To recall, the protestors, mostly drivers, resorted to stone pelting on Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Karhal police station limits in Mainpuri district. Police used force to disperse the unruly mob and restored traffic on the 302-kilometre- long Expressway connecting Agra and Lucknow .

Police officials informed on Wednesday that Safai Bypass in Karhal area of Mainpuri district was blocked by the truck drivers and locals on Tuesday leading to road jam . Various passenger vehicles and some of the ambulances were stuck in the jam.

The case was registered under sections 143/147/149/188/336/341/352/504/ 506/332/ 353/427 of Indian Penal Code besides 7 Criminal Law Amendment and Section 2/3 Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 and Section 8B of The National Highways Act against Akhilesh Yadav, Ramu, Lalu, Sachin, Krishna, Ansari, Phoolan, Anshul, Anuj, Daroga, Pintu, Ankit, Rajveer, Ravi, Raju, Geetam Singh, Sanoj, Rang Lal apart from 15 to 20 unidentified accused .

Vinod Kumar, superintendent of police, Mainpuri informed that seven people, namely Aman, Rajveer, Ankit, Saurav, Anshul, Shivam and Ravi were arrested on Wednesday .

