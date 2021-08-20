75 acres land acquired for Ayodhya airport, farmers compensated

LUCKNOW The district administration in Ayodhya has fast tracked UP government’s ‘Maryada Purshottam Sriram International Airport project by acquiring 75 acres land for it and compensating displaced farmers.

The land has been acquired in eight villages, including Janura, Ganja, Pura Hussain Khan, Dharampur Sahadat, Nandpur, Kushmaha, Firozpur and Sarethi, of the district.

BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tewari played an important role in resolving all issues of farmers, who were earlier reluctant to hand over their land for the project.

He met farmers and addressed their issues related to compensation, said officials.

On Friday, Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha handed over papers of plots and compensation amount to 75 farmers whose land was acquired for the project, they said.

“Houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, plots and compensation will be awarded to those whose land has been acquired for the airport project. Today, 75 such farmers were compensated,” said Anuj Jha, district magistrate, Ayodhya.

After the centre sanctioned ₹250 crore for the project, the UP government approved ₹321 crore to purchase additional land for the airport.

According to the state government, ₹1001.77 crore has been approved for the purchase of 555.66 acres additional land for the construction of the airport.

A budgetary provision of ₹101 crore has also been proposed for development work at the airport in the state’s budget 2021-22.

On November 6, 2018, CM Yogi Adityanath had announced the development of the airstrip at Ayodhya for large aircraft such as A-320 and B-737 and the construction of a terminal building.