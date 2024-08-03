75 old U.P. bridges to be replaced by new ones

At least 75 old bridges will be replaced with new ones across Uttar Pradesh, including two in Lucknow. This is being done under a drive to screen dilapidated bridges in the state. Luckonw’s iconic Pucca Pul (HT File Photo)

The public works department had conducted a survey of 720 bridges after the chief minister issued directives to survey all bridges that have completed 50 years or older. In the survey, 83 bridges were found unfit for commuting, and hence, movement of heavy vehicles were stopped on all such bridges.

In several, light vehicles were allowed to cross over after it was found the bridge could bear the load of light vehicles.

Later, in the final evaluation, some bridges were found repairable. Four new bridges were already being made as those bridges were found weak a few months earlier.

“At least 75 new bridges will be made in the next two years. These bridges have been identified as unfit for commuting of vehicles and a proposal for a new bridge in their place has been made for a majority of the unfit bridges,” said Ajay Chauhan, principal secretary, PWD.

Chauhan said, “Based on the proposal, new bridges will be made once approval is obtained and funds are sanctioned. The survey is still going on to find out if some of those bridges identified to be brought down can be repaired. If found fit to repair some more bridges will be repaired.”

In Lucknow, the Pucca Pul in Chowk made over the Gomti and another made over Sai, in Mohanlalganj, were identified as unfit and shall be replaced with a new one. The bridge in Mohanlalganj connects Lucknow with Unnao.

The 83 bridges that have been found unfit/vulnerable are in 41 districts and mostly under PWD, and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna. The highest number of such bridges, 7, were identified in Kanpur Dehat while in Saharanpur six such bridges were found; Unnao has four, three each in Mainpuri, Amethi, Gazipur, Sonbhadra and Sitapur. Two each in Lucknow, Jalaun, Hardoi, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, and Khiri districts.

In a majority of other districts, the number of such bridges were between one and 3. The inspection/ strength test was conducted for pillars, bridge girder, expansion joint, pier cap and wing walls.