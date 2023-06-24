7-year-old killed for resisting sexual assault, two juveniles arrested

GORAKHPUR Two days after the body of a missing seven-year-old girl was recovered, the Maharajganj police arrested two minor boys and sent them to juvenile home on Friday for attempting to rape the girl and then murdering her when she offered resistance. The accused had poured acid on the face and body of the girl to hide identification. The body was found a few yards away from her house. (Pic for representation)

SP Maharajganj Dr Kaustubh confirmed that the accused had confessed to their crime and had been sent to juvenile home. He said two teams were constituted under police station in charge Nasir Hussain which arrested the accused and also recovered the acid bottle and ₹880 from their possession.

Officials said that the girl, aged 7, a resident of Pakriya Bazar village, was returning home from the market when two youths, 15 and 17 years of age and students of Class 9, lured her to their vacant house and tried to molest her. When she resisted, they hit her. Circle officer Sajay Singh said the accused had confessed to hitting the girl on the head, as a result of which she died on the spot. Singh confirmed that police personnel had sent the body for autopsy and the report had confirmed the cause of death as head injury.

Police had registered a case against the accused under Section 376 D and under suitable Sections of POSCO Act, Singh added.