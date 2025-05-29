7-yr-old survives after 8 cm nail removed from brain in KGMU

A seven-year-old girl from Balrampur district was saved by a team of doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) after a nail pierced through her mouth and reached her brain, the university confirmed on Thursday. The 4-hour long operation involved an extensive team of specialists. (Sourced)

The child was brought to KGMU on May 16, with an eight-centimetre-long nail embedded in the lower end of her mouth, penetrating through the palate and into the brain. A coordinated medical effort involving specialists from multiple departments successfully removed the nail without causing any damage to the brain or critical nerves, KGMU said in a press release.

“The surgery lasted for four hours as the nail had to be carefully removed while avoiding damage to the brain and sensitive nerves between the mouth and the brain,” said Prof Samir Misra, senior faculty member in the trauma surgery department.

Doctors said the child is now out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and recovering in the general ward. She will remain under observation for a few more days, and is expected to be discharged once her condition stabilises to a point where she will not need further follow-ups.

The operation involved an extensive team of specialists. The initial assessment was conducted by Dr Vaibhav Jaiswal, Dr Akanksha Kumari, Dr Lokesh, Dr Arpita Shukla, and Dr Ekta Singh from the trauma surgery team. Operation planning was led by Dr Yadvendra Dheer and Dr Nishant Verma, who carried out imaging investigations including X-rays and CT angiography to locate the exact position of the nail.