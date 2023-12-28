Eight persons were killed and several others were injured in separate road mishaps across Uttar Pradesh due to fog-induced low visibility on Thursday. 8 killed, several injured as fog reduces visibility on U.P. roads (Deepak Gupta/ht)

In Lucknow one person was killed and five injured in two separate accidents. In the first incident one person died as a Bolero jeep fell into a canal during wee hours of Thursday. In the second incident, four people were injured when two trucks collided head-on on Mohan Road near Shivri intersection under Kakori police station limits of Lucknow as well as a bike rider was seriously injured as he crashed into the collided trucks.

In Unnao, two men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a stationary truck, police said on Thursday, suspecting that the accident took place due to dense fog. The deceased were identified as Govind Pathak (31) and Vivekanand (21) were travelling on a bike when it collided with a truck on Wednesday night,” SHO Sehramau police station, Kamal Dubey said.

“It appears that the duo failed to spot the truck due to dense fog. While Pathak was killed on the spot, Vivekanand succumbed to injuries at a hospital a few hours later,” he said.

Early Thursday, police constable Dinesh Yadav who was driving a police jeep was injured when his vehicle collided with a truck in an area under the Purva police station limits of Unnao. The constable has been admitted to a hospital, officials said.

In Agra division, three lost their lives in separate accidents in Mathura, Firozabad and Agra.

The first incident happened when an ambulance carrying the body of a woman was heading from Delhi to West Bengal when it collided with an unidentified vehicle at 86 Milestone within the limits of Sureer police station of Mathura. The person killed in the accident was identified as Mohsin, a resident of Katihar in Bihar. The ambulance driver and one other were injured in the collision. Two more people were killed in Firozabad and Agra in two separate incidents.

In Azamgarh, nine persons were injured in two different road accidents due to fog on Thursday morning. A car collided with a stationary Pickup near Tejapur market of Atraulia police station area in Azamgarh. Five people were injured in the accident. In second incident, a dumper collided with a tanker on National Highway near Katwa village of Atraulia police station area injuring four people. They have been admitted to a government hospital where they are under treatment.

In Sonbhadra, one person died after his bike collided with a trolley due to dense fog on Wednesday Night. Anuj Kol (25) was on way to his village on a bike when his bike collided with a trolley near Tilauli Canal.

A woman was run over by a train in Nawabganj area of Prayagraj while four other persons were injured in different road mishaps in trans-Ganga areas of Prayagraj and neighbouring Pratapgarh district due to dense fog on highways on Thursday. The injured persons were admitted to hospital. In another incident in Fatanpur area of Pratapgarh district, an SUV and a pickup vehicle collided with an overturned truck resulting in injuries to two persons.