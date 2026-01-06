8,000 Lucknow cops now under CCTV lens

Police stations have traditionally been spaces where authority is exercised largely out of public view. In Lucknow, however, a change is taking place. With the installation of CCTV cameras at all 54 police stations and over 200 police outposts, nearly 8,000 police personnel were now under round-the-clock electronic surveillance, officials said. (For representation)

The expanded CCTV network, rolled out in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court, is being projected by the police as a step towards greater transparency and accountability in day-to-day policing. Senior officers say the move is aimed at ensuring that those tasked with enforcing the law are themselves subject to continuous oversight.

Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar said CCTV cameras have been installed at all public and common areas in police stations, including the entry and exit points, general diary (GD) offices, lock-up corridors, station premises and other areas where routine police work and public interaction take place. “There are no blind spots in police functioning anymore. All critical areas are now under camera surveillance,” he said.

Unlike previous systems that relied largely on local monitoring, the new system allows live and recorded footage to be accessed by senior officers at the level of assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). This, officials said, would ensure constant supervision and faster intervention in case of irregularities.

The initiative gains significance against the backdrop of recurring complaints and allegations related to custodial violence, use of third-degree methods, illegal detention and bribery that periodically surface in courts and human rights forums. Police officials maintained that the CCTV system would act as a deterrent against misconduct while also safeguarding personnel from false or exaggerated allegations.

“Cameras protect both sides, the public and the police. Every action is recorded, which brings clarity in case of disputes,” another senior officer said. “Being the state capital, Lucknow has been given special focus under the surveillance plan,” the JCP added.

Not just stations and outposts, the CCTV network also covers 99 pink booths, each of which have been equipped with three to four cameras.

Officials said CCTV footage were securely stored and routinely reviewed, with oversight mechanisms in place to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines.

The Supreme Court (SC) had first directed the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations in 2017, and reiterated the order in subsequent rulings in cases related to custodial torture and human rights violations. In 2020, all states and Union Territories were asked to report compliance and set up oversight committees to monitor implementation.