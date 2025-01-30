81 buildings served demolition notices, thousands face eviction in Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has served demolition notices to 81 illegally constructed buildings across the city following court orders, and residents have been given 15 days to vacate before action begins. Thousands of families who purchased these apartments with their hard-earned money are now in a fix. The LDA has mentioned in the list submitted to the court the demolition order dates that have been issued previously by the authority. (Sourced)

The Allahabad high court, in response to public interest litigation (PIL) writs, directed the LDA to act against these unauthorised structures. The LDA has submitted a list to the Allahabad HC detailing the illegal construction of structures in the state capital.

The LDA has also mentioned in the list submitted to the court the demolition order dates that have been issued previously by the authority. The list also mentions the floors built by the builder and the families living in them.

According to the list, the buildings in question were constructed between 2003 and 2013, raising serious concerns about the officials responsible for permitting such constructions. While the crackdown is on builders, questions remain about why no action is being taken against the LDA officials who allowed these violations to occur under their watch.

Among the listed buildings, there are several names of building owners as well as buildings that were constructed illegally and on which the authority had already passed demolition orders. The LDA’s action will displace several families, leaving them uncertain about their future.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava confirmed that notices were sent out starting January 20, 2025. He emphasised that building owners must demolish the illegal structures themselves within the given timeframe, failing which the LDA will carry out the demolition and recover costs from them.

“The Supreme Court has set clear guidelines on illegal constructions, and we are bound to take action after the notice period ends,” Srivastava stated. He added that a 15-day deadline has been given for residents to vacate their homes.

Srivastava further added that a special committee of LDA officials has been formed to oversee the demolition process. The list presented by the LDA identifies illegal constructions that have stood for over a decade, yet only now is action being taken.

While another LDA official speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the High Court has questioned the LDA regarding the delays in acting on demolition orders, despite the authority’s approval. Following the court’s inquiry, the LDA is now prepared to take action against illegal building constructions.

An official from the LDA admitted that 90% of these buildings are already occupied, adding to the complexity of the situation. Residents, many of whom purchased these apartments legally, are now left without any alternatives.

A source within the LDA revealed that while this list names 81 buildings, hundreds of other illegal structures exist across the city, yet the authority has not initiated action against them. The selective crackdown raises concerns about whether political or bureaucratic influences are at play in deciding which buildings face demolition.

Residents and activists are now demanding that accountability should not stop with the builders alone. “If illegal buildings were constructed between 2003 and 2013, then why are the LDA officials who were in charge during that period not being held responsible?” asked a resident facing eviction.

While the demolition order follows legal directives, the biggest question remains—where will the displaced families go? Many of these homeowners invested their life savings into purchasing these flats, unaware of their illegal status.