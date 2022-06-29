830 flood control projects completed in Uttar Pradesh since 2017: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government’s efforts in the last five years have led to a reduction in the number of districts vulnerable to floods in Uttar Pradesh.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government had completed a record 830 flood control projects in various districts of Uttar Pradesh since 2017, Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was reviewing flood control preparedness at a meeting with officials on Wednesday.
On the advice of experts, the Uttar Pradesh government used state-of-the art technology to minimise the risk of floods, he said. Earlier, the state witnessed extensive loss of life and property during floods, Yogi Adityanath observed.
This year, too, the safety of people should be ensured in the event of floods, he said.
Adequate reserve stock should be mobilized for flood emergencies in vulnerable districts and necessary equipment should also be arranged at these places, the chief minister said.
All the 875 flood protection committees should be in active mode, he said, adding that district magistrates or superintendents of police should inspect the highly sensitive and sensitive embankments. The deputy collector or deputy SP rank officers should inspect the remaining embankments, Yogi Adityanath said.
For protection from floods, 523 embankments of 3869 km length have been constructed on various rivers in the state. The work of the cleaning of drains should be completed by June 30 to check water logging, he said
Each district should prepare its own action plan for disaster management, he said.
Continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers should be done, he said. NDRF, SDRF/PAC and disaster management teams should be active 24×7 in the affected districts, the chief minister added.
Adequate arrangements for the security of women and girls should be made in the flood- hit areas, he said, adding that the police force should remain alert.
SENSITIVE DISTRICTS
Twenty-four districts are very sensitive from the point of view of floods in Uttar Pradesh. These districts include Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Siddharthnagar, Ghazipur, Gonda, Ballia, Deoria, Sitapur, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Mau, Farrukhabad, Shravasti, Badaun, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pilibhit and Barabanki.
Sixteen districts that are sensitive include Saharanpur, Shamli, Aligarh, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rampur, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Hardoi, Varanasi, Unnao, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur and Kasganj.
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
Rising dengue cases in Delhi, despite the heat, cause for concern: Experts
Even as Delhi awaits the onset of monsoon, the city has already recorded 134 cases of dengue this year—the highest for the period since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi started keeping records of vector borne diseases in 2017. MCD data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases. Weather forecasters said \Delhi this year has largely seen dry heat, characterised by higher than normal temperatures and low humidity.
