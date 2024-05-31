9 personnel on Lok Sabha elections duty die in Mirzapur amid scorching heat wave

Nine poll personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur died at a hospital following high fever and high blood pressure amid scroching heat in the district. The exact cause of death is still being determined. Mirzapur SP interacting with personnel for Lok Sabha elections preparations.(X/Mirzapur Police)

“We have admitted 23 polling officials in our hospital today. Out of them, one each is from PAC, Fire Service and civil police; the rest are home guards. A total of six mortalities have been reported so far,” said principal of Mirzapur (Divisional) Medical College and Hospital, Dr RB Lal, PTI reported.

Superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Abhinandan said, "Voting for Lok Sabha election is scheduled in Mirzapur on June 1. For it, the polling parties today (on Friday) left for the polling stations. During it, six home guards died tragically. Two Home guards were from Gonda and one each was from Prayagraj, Basti, Kaushambi and Mirzazpur. Their Bodies have been sent for the post mortem which is being done. Their kin have been informed."

All relief related action is being taken by us, said the SP.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mirzapur recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius. The temperature is predicted to remain high at 49 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected in isolated areas of West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Vidarbha on May 31. Isolated heat wave conditions are also likely on June 1.

Fifty-seven seats across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, including Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term. Among these, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Mirzapur, will also vote.

