Suspected heatstroke claims 41 lives in western Odisha in a single day

As many as 41 people, including 12 in the steel city of Rourkela, died of suspected heatstroke in Odisha in the last 24 hours as an unprecedented heatwave swept the state on Thursday. Women voters hydrate themselves during polling in Odisha. (PTI Photo)

In Rourkela Government Hospital, between 1.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, eight people were declared dead on arrival, while two others died shortly after arriving in the hospital. “As their body temperature was around 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius), we suspect they suffered heatstroke. However, the exact cause will be known only after post-mortem,” hospital superintendent Dr Sudharani Pradhan said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Similarly, in Sundergarh district hospital, four people died due to suspected heat stress. District collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali said the autopsy report would confirm the exact reason behind the deaths. “Detailed inquiry would be conducted to know the reasons responsible for so many deaths in one day,” he said.

Similarly, 8 people in Sambalpur, 6 in Bolangir, 7 in Jharsuguda and three in other western Odisha districts died of suspected heatstroke, officials said.

More than 60 people have been hospitalised since Thursday in several parts of western Odisha due to heat stress.

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha, with the mercury rising above 45°C at nine places in the state. Jharsuguda was the hottest place with 47°C. The district’s all-time record for May was recorded at 48°C on 28 May 1998.

The other places that recorded day temperatures of over 45°C are Titlagarh at 46.5°C, Bargarh at 46.3°C, Sambalpur at 46.2°C, Malkangiri at 45.6°C, Sonepur at 45.6°C, Bhawanipatna at 45.5°C, Bolangir at 45.3°C and Hirakud at 45.2°C.