9 schemes worth 34.43 crore for makeover of tourist spots in Agra

Agra Emerging as the main beneficiary in schemes sanctioned for upgradation of tourism prospects, Agra has bagged nine schemes worth ₹34.43 crore out of the 19 sanctioned statewide worth ₹43 crores. Buland Darwaza, Fatehpur Sikri in Agra (Pic for representation)

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said that tourist spots in the belt from Agra to Jhansi would get a makeover through the projects sanctioned.

“A fund of Rs. 43 crore was sanctioned under Mukhyamantri Partayan Vikas Sahbhagita Scheme for 19 projects statewide for promotion of tourism sector in state. Nine projects costing ₹34.43 crores are for Agra, five projects worth ₹3.85 crore are for Jaunpur, two projects worth ₹1.35 crore are for Jhansi besides projects worth 20 lakh for Banda, ₹2.65 crore for Etawah and ₹50 lakh for Bijnor,” informed the minister.

“The nine projects sanctioned for Agra include facade lighting at Amar Singh Gate of Agra Fort and its outer walls with a fund of ₹4.45 crore. Both Agra Development Authority and tourism department will share the cost equally. Fund of ₹1.4 crore has been sanctioned for beautification around the road linking ‘Chaupati’ in Agra,” said the minister. “An entrance gate will be built in phase one of Inner Ring Road in Agra at a cost of Rs. 3.76 crores beside sanction of ₹2.78 crores for lighting arrangements, landscaping and horticulture on flyover at Ramada,” he said .

“Fund of Rs. 4.22 crore has been sanctioned for light and sound programme at Jodha Bai Palace and Fatehpur Sikri and this is beside the fund of ₹4.43 crore sanctioned for lighting arrangements in backyard of Jodha Bai Palace and AV system. The road connecting the monument from Gulistan park is to be strengthened with fund of ₹2.38 crores,” the minister said .

Focussing on the Taj city , fund of ₹4.66 crores has been sanctioned for light and sound show at Shaheed Smarak in Agra and ₹3.62 crore for beautification of this park located in the heart of the city.

Besides Agra, ₹25 lakh has been sanctioned for Rajepur Rameshwar Mahadev Temple at Kerakat tehsil of Jaunpur whereas ₹50 lakh has been sanctioned for enhancing tourism prospects at gram panchayat Janetha. An amount of ₹85 lakh is for renovation of ancient Shiv temple at Maharajganj Kaderepur in Jaunpur. Tribhuvan Nath Dham at Badlapur is to get ₹1.06 crore while the spot near Satya Sai Ashram in Rampur block of Jaunpur will get ₹1.20 crore. Major allocation of fund has been sanctioned for Etawah district for renovation of Victoria Memorial Hall in Etawah city with a fund of ₹2.65 crore.

For enhancing tourism prospect at Dhwari Mata Mandir, an amount of ₹57.13 lakh and Month Qila in Jhansi ₹68.28 lakh has been sanctioned. Statue of Rani Durgawati is to be installed at a cost of ₹20 lakh at Kalinjar Fort in Banda district and ₹49.24 lakh has been sanctioned for tourism development at fort in Nagina of Bijnor district .

Elaborating upon the Mukhyamantri Partayan Vikas Sahbhagita Scheme, the tourism minister informed that an elected leader, competent person or organisation could be proposer for projects by sharing half of the cost with the state contributing the remaining amount.

‘The idea is to develop high class tourism prospects at such important sites or lesser known monuments in each assembly area under this scheme. Promotion of tourism is a priority as it enhances job potential,” said the minister.