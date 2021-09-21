90% UPites to be jabbed by the time polls are held, say officials

LUCKNOW Health department officials on Tuesday assured the Election Commission that around 90% of UPites would be vaccinated when the assembly elections are held early next year.

During an important meeting of the health department and election commission to discuss vaccination before the assembly polls, deputy CMO Dr Milind Wardhan said vaccination will provide health cover to the staff on duty. The meeting also discussed the experiences of officials who performed duty in assembly elections of West Bengal, Bihar and ways to keep corona count in during the UP polls.

Make O2 plants functional: CS

Another meeting of the state steering committee chaired by chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tewari was held during the day. The CS directed the district magistrates and CMOs to review the progress of vaccination every week. He asked officials to mark the clusters where vaccination is not up to the mark and also directed officials to ensure vaccination of those who have taken the first shot but have not turned up for the second.

The chief secretary also directed officials to make oxygen plants functional which were constructed under the PM Cares Fund. “At the same time, work of training manpower to operate oxygen plants must be completed before September 30,” he added.

Till now, 7.87 crore people have received the first dose of vaccine, out of the 15.04 crore marked for vaccination while 1.70 crore received the second dose. The chief secretary was told by officials that more than 52% of people had been inoculated.

No fresh Covid case in Lko

No fresh case of Covid was reported from the state capital while no patient was discharged on Tuesday. At present, there were 27 active cases in the city. Till now, 2,36,066 people defeated corona in the state capital while 2,651 lost their lives due to the infection.

A couple from Basti, who came to Lucknow for eye surgery, were diagnosed Covid positive before the surgery. The health department collected more than 30 samples from the contacts of the couple in Basti and Lucknow. Deputy CMO Milind Wardhan said, “The couple belongs to Basti and that’s why contact tracing is also going on in Basti.”

26 DENGUE CASES

As many as 26 fresh dengue cases surfaced in Lucknow on Tuesday. Eleven patients were admitted to the Balrampur Hospital while 11 were found infected with dengue at the Lokbandhu Hospital. Four such patients were admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Health department teams surveyed 2,062 houses and served notices to 29 where dengue larvae were found.