90% work complete on Bundelkhand e-way: UPEIDA
LUCKNOW Nearly 90% of the work had been completed on the 296-km Bundelkhand expressway and the remaining construction was going on at a fast pace. UPEIDA officials said 264 km of bituminous levelling work had been completed in record time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of the project on February 29, 2020.
The e-way begins at Kudrail village in Etawah district on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and ends near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district. It would provide faster connectivity with Agra, National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi.
Presiding over the 73rd board meeting of the UPEIDA, chief executive officer, UPEIDA, Awanish Awasthi, reviewed the progress of the Bundelkhand Expressway project.
The board also gave approval to the financial arrangements for the civil construction work for the proposed 594-km-long Ganga Expressway project from Meerut to Prayagraj, nod to set up head office of the project and appoint field staff etc.
This expressway would traverse through 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Around 94% land for the project had been acquired, said officials.
Adani Enterprises Limited and IRB Infrastructure Developers will construct the Ganga Expressway.
