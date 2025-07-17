943 schools merger in Mainpuri: Dimple Yadav seeks caste data of affected students

Samajwadi Party MP from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, has written to the district magistrate raising concern over the restructuring of 943 government schools in the district, of which 341 are reportedly marked for closure, merger, or pairing. In her letter, Yadav sought detailed data on the students likely to be affected, including their categorisation by caste and income groups. Dimple Yadav (Sourced)

In her letter submitted on Thursday, the MP sought detailed information about the sections impacted by the move and asked the administration to provide data on students affected based on their financial and social background.

“Out of these 943 schools, 341 are either to be closed, merged, or paired. We need to know the categorisation of students affected by this order based on financial status, whether they come from low-income, middle-income, or higher-income groups,” she stated.

She further sought a caste-wise categorisation, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and General category. The letter also asked for the total number of affected students, along with village-wise and block-wise lists.

Yadav questioned whether written consent had been taken from parents before implementing the decision. “If any such consent has been taken, the district administration should provide a copy,” she said.

The MP also demanded information about the staff of the affected schools, including teachers, instructors, Shiksha Mitras, and cooks, asking for a list showing where they have now been posted. She additionally sought data on the number of fourth-class employees deputed at resource centres across blocks.