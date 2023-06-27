99 imposters held during UPSSSC VDO re-exam

As many as 99 imposters were arrested by a team of the special task force (STF), district police and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) officials during the village development officer (VDO) re-exam held on Monday, informed Pravir Kumar, chairman of UPSSSC. DM Suryapal Gangwar during the inspection at the exam centre in Lucknow on Monday (HT PHOTO)

Out of 7,13,586 candidates, a total of 4,59,284 examinees skipped the exam and only 2,54,302 (36%) appeared in the exam.

The commission was able to thwart the attempts of copying mafia and solver gangs by making use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) based face recognition software coupled with Aadhaar-based cross-verification of candidates’ identities.

“This advanced technology deployed by UPSSSC for the first time in VDO re-exam on Monday made it possible for the commission to catch hold of as many as 99 impersonators,” said Pravir Kumar, chairman of UPSSSC.

These imposters were held in 18 different districts. The necessary legal action is being taken in all these matters and FIRs are being filed against the culprits in respective districts, he said.

The STF carried out raids at centres conducting village development officer examinations in 20 districts across the state and busted a gang of solvers by arresting 14 persons. According to the STF, the gang was involved in solving papers and appearing on behalf of candidates after charging heavy amounts.

The STF teams from Lucknow and Kanpur carried out the raids. The cops also recovered a large number of SIM cards, ATM cards, Aadhar cards and cash.

Kumar said extensive arrangements were made for live CCTV monitoring of all the examination halls, control rooms and sensitive areas of all the 737 exam centres in the 20 districts, where the exam was held.

The UPSSSC has continuous and close cooperation with the STF, and all officers of the district and police administration were vigilant throughout the day for successfully conducting this highly sensitive exam in a transparent and fair manner.

