One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as Akhilesh Yadav, the Leader of Opposition, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. Among those present in the House when Akhilesh recalled the said incident was his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief was attacking the Yogi government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode.
“UP is among the bottom four states in terms of education. The government must be disappointed, we are too. Our UP has a population of 25 crore. The state that gave so many prime ministers to the nation…UP has given PMs of their (the ruling BJP's) government. That government is in power at the Centre and in our state, yet this is the level of education under them?”, Yadav said, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.
However, the former CM acknowledged he too was responsible.
“I always visit primary schools. Once I visited a school when I was the CM. I asked a child if he knew who I was. The child said, 'Yes, you are Rahul Gandhi'," the Karhal MLA said, as the entire hall burst into laughter.
At this, Akhilesh slammed the government, saying that ministers, instead of being upset about Uttar Pradesh's position in terms of education, were laughing only because he mentioned Rahul Gandhi.
The two leaders' respective parties, the SP and Congress, jointly contested the 2017 assembly elections. Akhilesh, the then-sitting CM, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term. However, the alliance was victorious on only 54 of the assembly's total 403 seats, of which the SP won 47 and the Congress bagged the rest.
Delhi and nearby areas to see thunderstorm with light rain in next two hours
Delhi and its surrounding areas may see thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds will also take place at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan), the weather department said.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
