‘A record over 9 crore devotees visited Magh Mela in U.P.’s Prayagraj this year’

Setting a record, over nine crore devotees visited the recently concluded 44-day annual Magh Mela-2023 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, claimed Prayagraj Mela Authority officials.

Quoting fair records, SP, Magh Mela, Rajeev Narayan Mishra said last year, 4.30 crore devotees had attended the annual religious event. Many new initiatives with regard to security and sanitation arrangements were made by the state government for Magh Mela this year, he added.

The U.P. government had decided to organise the Magh Mela, organised on the banks of Sangam, as a rehearsal for Mahakumbh-2025. To make this event grand, the government had also allocated ₹83 crore—the biggest budget for Magh Mela till date. The CM had personally monitored preparations and conduct of the religious fair.

Moreover, huge business was also recorded during the Magh Mela. State president, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Mahendra Goyal, said trade of around ₹156 crore was witnessed during this year’s Magh Mela. Apart from this, the overall business scenario was also strengthened in areas around the pilgrimage site like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Vindhyachal as well, he added.

Goyal also said records show that more than 2 lakh people, including contractors, labourers, small shopkeepers and retailers, suppliers, sanitation workers and volunteers, got temporary employment during the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON